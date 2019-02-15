West Elm coming to Pike & Rose

West Elm, the furniture and home décor store, is coming to Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Pike & Rose in North Bethesda. Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT) announced Thursday the 11,573-square-foot store is scheduled to open in…

West Elm, the furniture and home décor store, is coming to Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Pike & Rose in North Bethesda.

Federal Realty (NYSE: FRT) announced Thursday the 11,573-square-foot store is scheduled to open in the fall. Brooklyn-based West Elm operates two area locations currently, in Logan Circle and Mosaic in Merrifield. It is scheduled to open as part of Edens’ 530 First Street in Alexandria as well.

West Elm is a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma Inc. (NYSE: WSM). At Pike & Rose, per a release, “West Elm will feature products created by D.C.-area based makers and offer pop-ups and workshops hosted by local artists and businesses.”

The $700 million Pike & Rose, now in its third phase of development, includes some 40 retail and restaurant tenants, 99 condos, a Canopy by Hilton, 765 apartments, 80,000 square feet of fully leased office and a 17,000-square-foot rooftop farm.

