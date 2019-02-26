202
Walmart wanted to buy its Virginia electricity from a third party. State regulators said no.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 26, 2019 8:23 am 02/26/2019 08:23am
Walmart’s bid to buy its Virginia power from third-party suppliers has been rejected by state regulators, citing the likelihood of rising bills for smaller power users.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart (NYSE: WMT) had sought permission from the State Corporation Commission to leave the utility systems of both Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) and Appalachian Power Co.

“In conclusion, given the context of a decade of rising rates and the likelihood of even higher rates in the future, we do not find it consistent with the public interest for captive customers who do not have the legal ability to obtain lower rates — predominantly residential and small business — to suffer from the cost-shifting identified herein by enabling a large-demand customer to seek its power supply elsewhere through aggregation,” the SCC said in its decision.

A Walmart spokesman told The Virginia-Pilot the retailer is aware of the decision and is reviewing its options.

Topics:
business Business & Finance Washington Business Journal
