Walmart wanted to buy its Virginia electricity from a third party. State regulators said no.

Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart (NYSE: WMT) had sought permission from the State Corporation Commission to leave the utility systems of both Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE: D) and Appalachian Power Co.

“In conclusion, given the context of a decade of rising rates and the likelihood of even higher rates in the future, we do not find it consistent with the public interest for captive customers who do not have the legal ability to obtain lower rates — predominantly residential and small business — to suffer from the cost-shifting identified herein by enabling a large-demand customer to seek its power supply elsewhere through aggregation,” the SCC said in its decision.

A Walmart spokesman told The Virginia-Pilot the retailer is aware of the decision and is reviewing its options.

