VisionBank has added a former SunTrust and Crestar Bank exec to its board

Tysons-based VisionBank, which is still awaiting approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., has added three new members to its board of directors — including former SunTrust Bank Greater Washington President Peter Nostrand. Nostrand served…

Tysons-based VisionBank, which is still awaiting approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp., has added three new members to its board of directors — including former SunTrust Bank Greater Washington President Peter Nostrand.

Nostrand served as Greater Washington market president for what was Crestar Bank before its 1999 acquisition by SunTrust, where he served as market president until his retirement in 2006. He has more than 30 years of banking experience and oversaw 18 bank acquisitions, according to VisionBank.

VisionBank also added Bognet construction principal and executive vice president Jennifer Bognet to its board. Bognet Construction has revenues of more than $150 million, and Bognet serves on the board of the Greater Washington Board of Trade and the Tysons Partnership.

The third addition is Nicole Geller, founder and former CEO of professional services firm Government Contract Solutions until its 2014 acquisition by Preferred Systems Solutions. Teller serves on the…