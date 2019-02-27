Virginia to tap online sales tax for Amazon incentive payments

Virginia could start squirreling away money to pay Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) as early as July 2020 — and its first $40 million in payments could come from the state’s internet sales tax revenue, according…

Virginia could start squirreling away money to pay Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) as early as July 2020 — and its first $40 million in payments could come from the state’s internet sales tax revenue, according to the budget proposal set to come before the governor.

That figure is only a fraction of what the state would pay to the Seattle e-commerce giant in the next dozen years, so long as Amazon creates a required number of jobs as part of its HQ2 campus in Arlington. But the state budget — which the General Assembly passed Feb. 24 and is awaiting the governor’s signature — calls for setting aside $40 million collected from state taxes on online purchases each fiscal year to help fund the Amazon incentive payments.

Legislators say this ensures the state can pay Amazon at a steady pace in the instance of an economic downturn. Plus, Virginia would be ready if Amazon started to staff up earlier than expected, said Virginia Del. Chris Jones, R-Suffolk, the House Appropriations chairman,during…