Viewpoint: Why insurance should cover adoption, surrogacy costs

While societal views on what families are supposed to look like have shifted in recent years, the popular children’s playground rhyme still rings true for many Americans – even those whose marriages have only been recognized across the United States for a few years.

Following the 2015 Supreme Court decision legalizing same-sex marriage in all 50 states, many gay and lesbian couples still face an uphill battle to grow their families. The battle is largely not biological. Medical advances can help address infertility or other reproductive challenges for people of all sexual orientations and identities. But the costs of those options remain high.

For those who can pursue it, the average cost of an in vitro fertilization (IVF) cycle ranges from $10,000 to $15,000, not including the additional costs for fertility specialists, medications or additional cycles. Other options for those who cannot choose IVF…