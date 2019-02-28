202
Viewpoint: Why Booz Allen is not worried about Amazon

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 28, 2019 2:43 pm 02/28/2019 02:43pm
Among Washington metropolitan area employers, there’s a temptation to see the new Amazon HQ2 headquarters as an HR threat – the 800-pound gorilla out to poach in-demand technology professionals and sap area companies of the vital talent they need to compete and grow.

I disagree. If anything, the opposite is true.

The D.C. area is already a national STEM leader with a booming talent pool. Amazon’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) presence not only confirms this, it broadcasts the fact to the rest of the nation. With Amazon’s decision this week to drop its plans for a New York location, the local spotlight becomes even brighter. HQ2 will be rocket fuel for growth, investment and education and perhaps an elixir to the region’s persistent challenge of employee retention. Not only is the region now poised to attract more skilled workers, it will demand and draw a broader range of skill sets. Everyone wins.

Even so, hiring and retaining top talent in a competitive market is always a challenge. After…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

