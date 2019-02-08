Viewpoint: The story of Occasions and our catering List

When our data editor, Carolyn Proctor, compiled our new List of caterers ranked by revenue, there was a new company at the top: Occasions Caterers. It was the first time in nine years that Ridgewells…

When our data editor, Carolyn Proctor, compiled our new List of caterers ranked by revenue, there was a new company at the top: Occasions Caterers.

It was the first time in nine years that Ridgewells Holdings didn’t occupy the top spot, so I asked her to call Occasions and ask about the feat.

What happened next surprised and profoundly disappointed me.

Occasions CEO Mark Michael told our data editor that ascending to the No. 1 spot was no surprise to him at all. Why? Because he had intentionally underreported the company’s revenue for years so it would not be No. 1. He said Occasions had higher revenue than Ridgewells for those nine years.

Why the confession? The company was purchased by Compass Group in September 2018, he said, and the new owner urged him to report the accurate numbers this year.

