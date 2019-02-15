Rob Terry bids adieu to the FedBiz beat for a new mission

Back in 2010, after years of ceding coverage to trade publications, the Washington Business Journal reinserted its voice back into the daily conversation around federal contracting under the FedBiz banner. I became the third journalist…

I became the third journalist to occupy the FedBiz chair here at WBJ and since today is my last day, that means my tenure will be the shortest.

But after more than 20 years in this business, I’ll look back on this reporting stint as one of the more rewarding chapters of my journalism career. And that’s because of the breadth and depth of news and people I had the good fortune to chronicle.

Not one but three government shutdowns, including one lasting a record-long 35 days. Blockbuster mergers and acquisitions. Contract wins and losses and protests (and in the case of JEDI, lots of legal jostling before an award). And plenty of C-suite comings and goings.

People in this industry talk a lot about a sense of mission — indeed, it’s a point of pride that the work they do supports…