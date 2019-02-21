Viewpoint: A millennial’s answer to wealth? A small business.

Our region has a major challenge incorporating millennials into our economy. True, we have our share of the young techie crowd creating new businesses in a local Silicon Valley ecosystem that will soon include Amazon…

Our region has a major challenge incorporating millennials into our economy. True, we have our share of the young techie crowd creating new businesses in a local Silicon Valley ecosystem that will soon include Amazon HQ2. But for most of this region’s young adults, launching a disruptive startup isn’t in the cards. Because they see no option, many millennials are seeking or working at jobs that hold little interest or offer minimal future.

Not surprisingly, a survey done by Harvard University recently showed 51 percent of young adults 18 to 29 don’t support capitalism. Yet this is the cohort that our region depends on for the future. According to the Pew Research Center, millennials are literally the largest age cohort in the region and nation.

How can we build a road for young people right into the speedway of our economy at a time of disruption, globalization and political bedlam? The answer lies in the most important driver not only of our regional economy but also the biggest…