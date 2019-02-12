Upscale movie theater chain sets sights on Reston

Upscale movie theater chain Cinépolis is close to a deal to open an eight-screen theater at Halley Rise, making the mixed-use project in Reston its first location in Northern Virginia. The Mexico-based company is in…

Upscale movie theater chain Cinépolis is close to a deal to open an eight-screen theater at Halley Rise, making the mixed-use project in Reston its first location in Northern Virginia.

The Mexico-based company is in talks to lease about 35,000 square feet from Brookfield Properties, which is developing the project formerly known as Reston Crescent, according to two sources familiar with the deal but not authorized to speak on the record. Cinépolis, being represented by Open Realty and Rappaport, would open in early 2023 in a three-story, stand-alone building at the site. Its opening would follow that of popular supermarket chain Wegmans, slated to open in late 2022 on the lower floors of a 350-unit multifamily building.

Representatives for Brookfield declined to comment, and representatives for Cinépolis were not immediately available for comment.

Cinépolis previously flirted with opening at the Peterson Cos. Avonlea Town Center, but that deal is off, and Peterson is now rethinking…