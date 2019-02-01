Union Bank & Trust is officially rebranding. Here’s its new name and logo.

Richmond-based Union Bank & Trust considered hundreds of possible names over the course of nearly a year, sending out surveys and conducting extensive research before settling on a new one: Atlantic Union Bank. Through all…

Richmond-based Union Bank & Trust considered hundreds of possible names over the course of nearly a year, sending out surveys and conducting extensive research before settling on a new one: Atlantic Union Bank.

Through all the research, debate and discussion, CEO John Asbury told me there was just one possibility he never considered.

“I absolutely refused to support any engineered, manufactured non-English word or term that looked like a computer generated it at random,” Asbury said, taking a swipe at the branding trend that has swept the tech world. “We refused to to that.”

The bank, which Friday announced the completion of its $528 million (in stock) acquisition of Reston-based Access National Bank, plans to roll out the new branding May 20 as part of its push to unify its four brands — Access National Bank, Middleburg Bank, Union Bank and Xenith Bank.Xenith operates in North Carolina, where there is separate bank also that also uses the Union name.

Asbury said the new name combines…