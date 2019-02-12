Under Armour shares rise, but analysts remain skeptical after ‘mixed’ 4Q results

OppenheimerFunds Inc. analyst Brian Nagel perhaps put it best when he said Under Armour Inc.’s latest earnings results were “mixed.” On one hand, Under Armour showed signs of a rebound in the fourth quarter by beating…

On one hand, Under Armour showed signs of a rebound in the fourth quarter by beating estimates on earnings and overall sales. But the Baltimore sportswear maker still faces significant challenges, particularly at home in North America.

Under Armour’s profit in the fourth quarter was $42 million, or 9 cents per share. Sales grew 2 percent in the fourth quarter to $1.4 billion, driven by a 23 percent increase in international sales.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) were up 8.3 percent to $22.50 in trading Tuesday afternoon based on those results. However, Under Armour’s stock has been very volatile over the last few years amid the company’s effort to turn itself around. Shares fell sharply in December when Under Armour disappointed analysts at an investor day event to present its five-year plan. While the stock has recovered, all it takes is one bad earning…