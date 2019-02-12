Under Armour 4Q profit beats estimates, driven by international sales

Under Armour Inc. saw its profit exceed expectations in the fourth quarter as inventory continued to decline and international sales continued to grow. The Baltimore sportswear maker reported earnings of $4.2 million, or a penny…

Under Armour Inc. saw its profit exceed expectations in the fourth quarter as inventory continued to decline and international sales continued to grow.

The Baltimore sportswear maker reported earnings of $4.2 million, or a penny per share. That’s compared to a $87.9 million loss, or 20 cents per share, in the prior-year quarter. Under Armour’s operating loss was $10 million.

Adjusted for changes in the federal tax law and the impact of the company’s restructuring plan, Under Armour’s profit was $42 million, or 9 cents per share. Adjusted operating income was $40 million.

Analysts polled by the Thomson Financial Network projected adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share, meaning Under Armour beat estimates by a nickel.

Under Armour’s sales in the holiday quarter were $1.4 billion, up 2.2 percent from $1.37 billion in the prior-year quarter. Analysts projected sales of $1.38 billion.

Shares of Under Armour (NYSE: UAA) were up 3 percent in pre-market trading Tuesday to $21.39.

