Diet is crucial when you have Type 1 diabetes. The amount of carbohydrates you consume determines the dose of insulin you take before a meal. But there is no official Type 1 diabetes diet to…

Diet is crucial when you have Type 1 diabetes. The amount of carbohydrates you consume determines the dose of insulin you take before a meal. But there is no official Type 1 diabetes diet to follow. Instead, counting carbs is the key to managing your condition. “It’s quite a learning experience for a patient. Some people struggle with it their whole lives,” says Dr. David Robbins, professor of medicine and director of the Diabetes Institute at the University of Kansas Health System.

Insulin and Carbs

With Type 1 diabetes, the body no longer makes the hormone insulin, which is necessary to get sugar from digested carbohydrates (glucose) to your cells for energy.

To compensate, you must artificially supply enough insulin (by injection or insulin pump) for every carb you consume. This is done before each meal, when you calculate how many carbs you’ll be eating and match them to your insulin dose.

If you don’t have enough insulin, glucose can build up in your bloodstream, a condition called high blood sugar or hyperglycemia. This could put you at risk for health complications such as coma and even death.

[See: 10 Myths About Diabetes.]

Keto Diet for Diabetics

Why not just limit the amount of carbs in a Type 1 diabetes diet?

Dr. Betul Hatipoglu, an endocrinologist at Cleveland Clinic and a clinical associate professor at Case Western Reserve School of Medicine, says she might recommend supervised carb restriction when Type 1 diabetes is not well-controlled — but not to the point of a true ketogenic diet.

A keto diet relies on fat for most calories, forcing the body to burn fat for fuel. The waste products of these fats, or ketones, can produce a dangerous condition in people with Type 1 diabetes called diabetic ketoacidosis. There’s not an easy way to monitor that risk at home. “You can check for ketones in the urine,” Hatipoglu says, “but you can’t tell if they’re there because you’re on the diet or because you’re about to have diabetic ketoacidosis, which is life-threatening.”

Food for Type 1 Diabetes

With so much at stake when it comes to a Type 1 diabetes diet, you’ll want to lean toward healthy, balanced meals that help keep blood glucose levels manageable. To do this, focus on the same nutrient-rich superfoods found in any healthy eating plan.

Your Type 1 diabetes food list should include:

— Vegetables such as dark leafy greens (kale, spinach), tomatoes and squash.

— Fruits such as berries, bananas and apples.

— Legumes such as lentils, black beans and kidney beans.

— Whole grains such as whole wheat, quinoa and oats.

— Low-fat dairy products such as yogurt and cheese.

— Unsaturated fats such as olive oil and avocados.

— Protein foods such as poultry, fish and lean meat.

Among the items on this list, the superfoods for a Type 1 diabetes diet are vegetables, legumes and fruits. They contain fiber, which takes longer to digest and keeps blood glucose levels from spiking. “Fiber slows the absorption of starch. If you drink apple juice, blood sugar goes way up. But if you eat an apple, blood sugar is much lower (because its fiber content takes longer to burn),” Robbins explains.

[See: The 14 Best Diets to Prevent and Manage Diabetes.]

Foods to Avoid

Risky foods in a Type 1 diabetes diet are the unhealthy items everyone should stay away from. But the difference is there’s more urgency to skip them when you have Type 1 diabetes. These risky food groups include:

— Refined grains. Foods like cookies, white bread and donuts are simple carbohydrates that break down quickly and send blood glucose levels soaring. Insulin injections can’t always control such spikes, which may cause hyperglycemia and increase the risk for Type 1 diabetes complications. “We know that having high blood sugar over a long period of time markedly increases the risk for eye disease, kidney failure, stroke and perhaps dementia,” Robbins says.

— Saturated fats. These are found in foods such as butter and other whole fat dairy products, pastries, red meat and coconut oil. People with Type 1 diabetes have an increased risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke. Saturated fat contributes to the risk for those diseases.

— Salty food items. French fries, pickles, capers, junk foods like pretzels and chips, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce are extremely salty. For some people, salt raises blood pressure. Salt can also negate the effects of blood pressure medication.

Drinks for Diabetics

Robbins advises limiting drinks for diabetics to nonsweetened beverages such as water, coffee or tea. Drinking sweetened beverages such as soda or juice can spike blood glucose levels.

Beer, wine and liquor can also be risky drinks for diabetics. “The problem with alcohol is that if it’s sweet it will raise blood sugar,” Robbins notes. He also points out that drinking too much alcohol can keep the liver from releasing its stores of glucose, which you may need if your blood sugar dips too low, which is a condition called hypoglycemia.

Robbins recommends a limit of no more than one drink per day for men and women who have Type 1 diabetes.

Eating Out

Sticking to a healthy Type 1 diabetes diet can be especially challenging when you’re dining out. Most restaurant food is rich in sugar, salt, saturated fat and calories.

Robbins recommends looking at menus in advance on a website or smartphone app. “You can see a comprehensive list of calories, carbohydrates and fat and know what you’re getting into when you go to a restaurant,” he points out. Large chain restaurants typically make complete nutrient analyses available, and many small restaurants post nutrition information as well.

Robbins also suggests that people with Type 1 diabetes speak up when eating out and ordering. “Be assertive and say, ‘This is how I want it to be cooked,'” he advises.

Example requests include:

— Asking for a meal to be made without butter or salt.

— Asking for fish or poultry to be broiled, not fried or sauteed in butter and oil.

[READ: How Much Sugar Can You Eat If You Have Diabetes?]

Food Tips

People with Type 1 diabetes can also follow these food guidelines for the best results:

— Even healthy carbs have varying effects on blood sugar. You can find out how much certain carbs raise blood sugar by using the glycemic index, which ranks carbs on a scale of 1 to 100. The higher the GI number, the higher your blood sugar will rise. For example, foods with a low GI (55 or less) include oatmeal, sweet potatoes and legumes. Foods with a high GI (70 or higher) include russet potatoes, pineapples and bran flakes.

— Eat protein and fats before carbs. No matter which carbs you eat, there’s a better chance they’ll burn slower if you eat them after protein and fats, notes Dr. Lorena Alarcon-Casas Wright, an endocrinologist and assistant professor of medicine at the University of Washington. “Protein and fats are molecularly complex, so the stomach needs to work to break them down. If we eat protein and fats first, it’s like a cushion for carbs,” she says. For example, in a meal of broiled chicken, green beans and a few baked sweet potato slices, you’d eat the chicken first and then the vegetables and sweet potato.

— Seek out nutrition information at your doctor’s office. Diet and nutrition information continues to change as we learn more from research. “Even for patients who are sophisticated in their diabetes care,” she says, “it’s a good idea to get a refresher course. We always have new research and information to share.” Remember, too, that you can lean on your health care team if you’re feeling overwhelmed by the tall task of staying on top of a Type 1 diabetes diet. The team is there to support you. And diet isn’t simply a matter of what’s for dinner; it’s a crucial component of your care.

More from U.S. News

10 Myths About Diabetes

Tips for Living With Type 1 Diabetes

What Are the Causes of Diabetes?

Type 1 Diabetes Diet originally appeared on usnews.com