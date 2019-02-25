Trump announces a new July Fourth party. And D.C. is confused.

Every year on the Fourth of July, hundreds of thousands of people converge on the National Mall for a celebration of America’s independence from Great Britain. There is music. There are fireworks. There are celebrities…

Every year on the Fourth of July, hundreds of thousands of people converge on the National Mall for a celebration of America’s independence from Great Britain. There is music. There are fireworks. There are celebrities and families and members of Congress, as “A Capitol Fourth” is hosted from the west lawn of the Capitol and televised live on PBS.

There will be, apparently, a competing event this year on the opposite end of the Mall from the Capitol, President Donald Trump announced Sunday.

“HOLD THE DATE!,” the president tweeted. “A Salute To America,” will take place at the Lincoln Memorial, with fireworks, entertainment, “and an address by your favorite President, me!”

No additional details were made available, including whether this celebration is in addition to, or in lieu of, “A Capitol Fourth” — a massive undertaking in and of itself.

The first “A Capitol Fourth” concert was held in 1981, two years after the National Symphony Orchestra began performing Independence…