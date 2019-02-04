Transwestern recruits tech rep ahead of Amazon’s new HQ

Commercial real estate services firm Transwestern hopes to beef up its role representing technology companies seeking space as Amazon.com Inc. sets up its headquarters in Arlington County. Phil McCarthy, who co-manages Transwestern’s Mid-Atlantic team, anticipates…

Commercial real estate services firm Transwestern hopes to beef up its role representing technology companies seeking space as Amazon.com Inc. sets up its headquarters in Arlington County.

Phil McCarthy, who co-manages Transwestern’s Mid-Atlantic team, anticipates a growing demand in Crystal City and Pentagon City and the Virginia Tech innovation campus in the Alexandria section of Potomac Yard announced as part of the HQ2 deal.

Transwestern recruited Kirk Boyd from Newmark Knight Frank to drive those efforts as executive vice president of its occupier services practice — better known as the tenant rep business — in Tysons. Boyd, who was part of the NKF team that represented TechnoServe in its move from downtown D.C. to Rosslyn, has three decades of experience in the industry. Brian O’Shaughnessy, also part of that team, joined Boyd in making the move.

“We’ve been looking for someone to really set the direction for us in the Northern Virginia occupier services practice,” McCarthy…