Top Priority: Plan and Save for Retirement

Many Americans have been reflecting on their accomplishments over the past year and making goals for the year ahead — including financial and investing goals. Based on the findings from an election-night survey conducted by…

Many Americans have been reflecting on their accomplishments over the past year and making goals for the year ahead — including financial and investing goals.

Based on the findings from an election-night survey conducted by Heart+Mind Strategies in collaboration with the Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, saving for retirement should be a top priority for many in 2019.

The retirement savings crisis. The research confirms that, despite all the warnings and the available educational resources, most Americans are not prepared for retirement. In fact, even with the booming economy, more than 60 percent of consumers feel it is harder to retire now than it was five years ago, and 58 percent believe that in five years it will also remain difficult to retire on time.

[READ10 Ways to Maximize Your Retirement Investments.]

What’s more, while more than three-in-five (62 percent) are confident in their ability to maintain their savings as they transition to retirement, less than half (45 percent) think their savings will last them through retirement. This comes as no surprise, considering a concerning two-thirds of respondents report having less than $100,000 in household financial assets — such as cash and retirement savings — suggesting that Americans are neglecting to prioritize saving and investing for the future and are severely underprepared for the financial implications of retirement.

With more than 98 million Americans turning 65 or older by 2060, and people living longer than ever before, we are facing a crisis where retired Americans will not have the proper resources to support themselves. In many cases, Americans will need to support themselves for 10, 15, 20 and even 30 years while in retirement — meaning people need to save more, save earlier and be better prepared than ever before.

The case for financial planning. It’s clear that a new approach is needed to meet our individual retirement needs, and time is of the essence. Americans need to prioritize financial planning, and the good news is that one-in-three respondents said they are much more proactive about setting and following a financial plan today, given the current state of affairs in our country.

However, when creating a financial plan, it’s important to go beyond just developing and sticking to a budget. Rather, it should be a holistic exercise, where a financial planning professional will look at your entire financial picture — from your assets to debts, from taxes to wills — and help you put it all together to create a plan that is right for you and your goals.

Study after study has shown that no matter one’s income or assets, those who plan financially feel more confident about their retirement and more prepared to face life challenges such as a job loss or illness.

[See: 10 of the Best Stocks to Buy for 2019.]

Take control of your finances. While most Americans do not currently work with an advisor on an ongoing basis, nearly 60 percent of respondents say they are likely to work with an advisor for their retirement needs. However, people may be waiting too long to get necessary advice and guidance, with one-in-four planning to engage a financial planner just a few years in advance of their target retirement date, which is not nearly enough time to build a secure nest egg.

You should start planning as soon as you can, no matter your age, your income or where you are in your career. As you embark on this process, consider what you’re looking for in a financial planning professional. Based on the survey findings, Americans want someone who can provide a comprehensive plan that takes their holistic financial situation into consideration (82 percent) and will work in their best interest (79 percent).

Fortunately for the American public, certified financial planner certification is the best-in-class standard for financial planning and requires all certificants to always act as a fiduciary when providing financial planning. The certification signifies a professional is rigorously trained to work alongside clients to put together a comprehensive plan for their entire financial lives — from their working years through retirement.

Working with a CFP professional provides consumers with confidence today and a more secure tomorrow through a holistic and personalized approach. In fact, additional research from Heart+Mind Strategies found CFP professionals are seen as navigators, partners and counselors — not just financial advisors — and 71 percent of those working with a CFP professional say they are confident about their financial situation.

Take a moment to review where you stand in terms of retirement savings. Consider setting up a meeting with a CFP professional in your area. No better time than now to start planning for a secure and comfortable future.

More from U.S. News

7 Things to Know About Target-Date Funds

How to Invest in Real Estate Without Buying Property

11 Steps to Make a Million With Your 401k

Top Priority: Plan and Save for Retirement originally appeared on usnews.com