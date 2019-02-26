Top exec to step back from 1776, joins government relations firm

1776 Chief Strategy Officer Penny Lee has stepped back from day-to-day operations at the incubator and co-working company to lead a new public affairs practice at government relations firm Invariant. Lee, an original advisory board…

1776 Chief Strategy Officer Penny Lee has stepped back from day-to-day operations at the incubator and co-working company to lead a new public affairs practice at government relations firm Invariant.

Lee, an original advisory board member and early investor, will still hold a board seat at 1776 but started Tuesday at Invariant. The new gig comes about two years after she joined 1776 — though, it was an eventful two years as she helped guide then D.C.-based company through its sale to Philadelphia-based Benjamin’s Desk. New owner Benjamin’s Desk assumed the 1776 brand and quickly moved to expand the company.

Through the transition, Lee had stayed on amidst a slew of departures and new additions. New management, now led by CEO Jennifer Maher, took over 1776 and changed its business model to be less capital intensive and more focused on real estate partnerships.

“Under the leadership of Jenn Maher, the company is in a terrific place. She has proven to be the right leader for the…