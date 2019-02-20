‘The Tommy Show’ co-hosts are back — and streaming

Tommy McFly and Kelly Collis, two of the hosts of a beloved local morning radio show that was canceled in October, are branching out on their own with an independent, internet-streaming morning broadcast set to…

Tommy McFly and Kelly Collis, two of the hosts of a beloved local morning radio show that was canceled in October, are branching out on their own with an independent, internet-streaming morning broadcast set to launch Monday.

McFly and Collis will stream their broadcast, fully named “The Tommy Show: Starring Kelly Collis and Tommy McFly,” through their new Tommy Show app from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m., Monday to Friday. The broadcast will then repeat on the app throughout the day and pieces of it will also be edited down and distributed in podcast form through third parties.

They’ll be coming to people’s phones live from a new studio they built out in Collis’ Northwest D.C. home — her basement to be exact. It’s very college radio of them, except for the fact the show will be broadcast entirely online. Jen Richer, the third host of the former version of “The Tommy Show,” is exploring other opportunities.

The app and the show itself are free for listeners and the new version of “The…