Todd Hitt’s Arlington home is now for sale. We have photos.

The Arlington home of real estate developer Todd Hitt — who recently pleaded guilty to eight counts of fraud — is for sale. The listing price is $1.75 million.

The 5,500-square-foot house at 2901 N. Kensington St. is being listed by Stephen Karbelk, president of RealMarkets, a Century 21 New Millennium team — who notes the home was completely renovated during the past 18 months and comes with a truckload of high-end finishes and extra features. Those include $80,000 hardwood walnut floors, a Carrera marble fireplace and even a bomb shelter if you are worried about what the future might hold.

The sale, under the purview of the court-appointed receiver and Richmond attorney Bruce Matson, will go live online Friday, comes after Hitt, the former CEO of Kiddar Capital, reached a deal with the Justice Department that included an agreement to pay $20 million in restitution and a fine of $5 million or twice the gross gain or loss, whichever is greater. The Justice Department said Hitt ultimately…