Three D.C. Kimpton hotels are for sale

The 82-room Hotel Madera, the 99-room Topaz Hotel and the 137-room Rouge Hotel, all Kimpton-managed properties, are being marketed for sale, according to a listing with the owner’s broker, CBRE (NYSE: CBRE). Pebblebrook declined to comment for this story.

All three hotels are in Dupont Circle — the Madera at 1310 New Hampshire Ave. NW, Rouge at 1315 16th St. NW and the Topaz at 1733 N St. NW. The properties can be acquired together or separately, according to the listing.

It’s also possible they will not remain hotels. The listing notes that there is “multifamily optionality” for all of the properties.

The three hotels are part of a large footprint Kimpton has in D.C. In all, the company manages 10 hotels in D.C. and one in Alexandria. If sold to someone who wants to keep them as hotels, they may not retain the Kimpton management, however; the listing notes that all three can be sold without the…