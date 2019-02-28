This sudden CEO found her own path at Betah Associates

The summer before Michelle Taylor left for Syracuse University in 1988, her mother, Wilhelmina Bell-Taylor, started government contractor Betah Associates Inc. in their basement. Both women had big plans. Taylor wanted to become a TV…

The summer before Michelle Taylor left for Syracuse University in 1988, her mother, Wilhelmina Bell-Taylor, started government contractor Betah Associates Inc. in their basement.

Both women had big plans. Taylor wanted to become a TV and film producer. Her mother wanted to build a company that would help vulnerable and underserved communities.

After college, Taylor lived in London and worked for the BBC. When she returned to D.C. in 1993, she worked at National Geographic television. But then, she helped Betah — a Biblical name meaning confidence — produce a satellite videoconference for the Department of Health and Human Services that linked historically black colleges and universities and community-based organizations across the country in a live discussion about the impact of HIV/AIDS in the black community. That project sparked her decision to leave her National Geographic job in 1999 for full-time work at Betah.

“I felt compelled to stay after that experience,” Taylor…