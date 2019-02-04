This startup makes voice apps for Amazon and Google devices. Now it’s expanding its federal business.

Amazon and Google voice app startup XappMedia is expanding its business in the federal space — propelled by two new investors and government contracting executives and an injection of fresh funding. The executives will join…

The executives will join a newly formed advisory board, according to XappMedia CEO and co-founder Pat Higbie, and will help the company form government marketing strategy and build strategic partnerships. The executives are:

Curt Kolcun, who worked for more than 27 years at Microsoft, with the last nine as vice president of its U.S. public sector division where he oversaw billions of dollars in sales growth.

Doug Wagoner, who worked for 10 years at Science Applications International Corp., most recently as sector president overseeing service and solutions across global markets. Before that he served as senior vice president and worked on the deal that created Leidos in 2013. He also sits on the boards of Thompson Reuters in the United States and TeraThink Corp. and is an adviser at Bain…