This restauraunt software firm just raised $10M

Qu, which rebranded from Gusto POS in September, will use the funding to accelerate its efforts to sell point-of-sale software to fast-casual and quick-service industries. The fresh round — from Cota Capital, NRD Capital and Bobby Cox Cos., the owner of multiple restaurant chains — brings its total funding to $12.9 million, according to Crunchbase.

Qu, founded in 2012, has about 59 employees, according to data from LinkedIn, up from 39 employees last year.

CEO Amir Hudda has founded a number of companies, including customer count and traffic sensor startup Brickstream (now called Nomi), game-based learning platform Naaya and enterprise security company Enter Corp. He also served as CEO of cloud-based messaging and collaboration company Apptix.