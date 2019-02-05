The Wharf is building a Pendry hotel room in its parking garage

The Wharf is preparing for the hotel that will be part of its next phase — with a model room to be built in its existing parking garage. That hotel is expected to be a Pendry…

The Wharf is preparing for the hotel that will be part of its next phase — with a model room to be built in its existing parking garage.

That hotel is expected to be a Pendry Hotel, as WBJ reported in December and Pendry confirmed Wednesday. Pendry is a relatively new upscale hotel chain known locally for Baltimore’s luxe Sagamore Pendry Hotel, owned by Under Armour founder Kevin Plank, which opened in 2017.

For the location at The Wharf, general contractor Lendlease is seeking a construction firm for an interior buildout of a model hotel room, according to construction leads site Dodge. The project includes not only a model master king room, but a typical elevator lobby and a hotel corridor.

The project will be built in the existing garage in parcel four of The Wharf, according to the document. Parcel four includes the Vio condominium building and the Incanto apartment building.

The contractor is looking for work on the model hotel facilities to start in March and be completed…