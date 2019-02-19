The I-395 Express Lanes are coming faster than you think. And just how many millions did the 95 toll lanes collect in December?

The $475 million extension of the Interstate 395 Express Lanes to the Pentagon is on schedule with an anticipated opening in 2019, the builder and operator of Northern Virginia’s network of high-occupancy toll lanes recently…

The project should be finished by October, Transurban Group CEO Scott Charlton said during the company’s most recent earnings call. That jives with the Virginia Department of Transportation’s expectation of having the lanes open by the fall.

Underway since August 2017 with lane closures day and night, the project involves adding a third lane to the reversible high-occupancy vehicle lanes between the Turkeycock Run interchange just north of Edsall Road, where the current Express Lanes end, and roughly South Eads Street in Arlington. A second piece to the effort is the addition of a fourth I-395 southbound lane between Duke Street and Edsall Road, to eliminate the bottleneck. It is unclear if that lane will open simultaneously with the Express Lanes.

