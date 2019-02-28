The family behind Georgetown Optician has an eye for fashion

Georgetown isn’t the easiest place for retail to succeed. But since opening its doors in 1987, Georgetown Optician hasn’t just survived, it’s thrived. Joost Voorthuis, a Dutch optician, came to D.C. in 1972 and spent…

Georgetown isn’t the easiest place for retail to succeed. But since opening its doors in 1987, Georgetown Optician hasn’t just survived, it’s thrived.

Joost Voorthuis, a Dutch optician, came to D.C. in 1972 and spent seven months working at several local optical stores. During that time, he stayed at the Hamilton Arms at 1232 31st St. NW and fell in love with the neighborhood.

Although he initially went back to Holland, Voorthuis returned to D.C. in 1978, and, at the age of 27, bought an optical store on P Street for just $28,000. That investment has paid off well for Voorthuis. Today, he and his son, Pierce, and daughter, Juliette, own four optical stores in popular shopping neighborhoods in the D.C. area, including 14th Street, Eastern Market and Tysons Galleria. They plan to add a fifth store and have their eyes on either The Wharf or Union Market as potential locations.

The key to success has been opening stores in thriving locations, he says. “Georgetown has a vibe,”…