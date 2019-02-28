The company behind the .UK domain name system is opening a D.C. office

A prominent U.K.-based domain name registry and cybersecurity company crossed the Atlantic to launch its first North American office in D.C. this week. Nominet UK, founded in 1996, has set up shop in WeWork’s G…

A prominent U.K.-based domain name registry and cybersecurity company crossed the Atlantic to launch its first North American office in D.C. this week.

Nominet UK, founded in 1996, has set up shop in WeWork’s G Street NW office. The company runs a domain name system (DNS) resolver service to help protect organizations against cyberattacks. The company works directly with clients in the U.K. and also partners with IT security resellers based in the Middle East, Africa, U.K. and the U.S.

“If we follow the same trajectory as [our London office], we will move out of the coworking space into our own,” CEO Russell Haworth told me. He plans on employing about 30 employees in the District over the next two to three years.

The focus of its new D.C. office will be its cybersecurity software, Nominet NTX. “We can use the Nominet NTX tool to help identify [cyber threats] in real time. You’re not looking in the rearview mirror of what happened.”

One of Nominet’s key clients is the U.K.…