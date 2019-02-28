The Bernstein Cos. has been building its reputation since 1933

Adam Bernstein’s desk has seen some history. It’s the same desk his father and grandfather sat behind while leading The Bernstein Cos., one of D.C.’s oldest commercial real estate development firms. Today, the desk bears…

And like the desk, each generation has left its own mark on the company. It was formed by Leo Bernstein in 1933 as a real estate firm with lending, financing and property management services.

His son, Stuart Bernstein, took over in 1960, shifting the company to condominium conversions and introducing office building development. He developed a few signature buildings in D.C. like 1401 Eye St. NW, which later became known as Franklin Tower. He also brought hotel investments into the company’s fold, purchasing its first hotel property in 1982.

Adam grew up listening to his father tell stories of the business over the dinner table, expecting that his career path would also lead directly to the family business.…