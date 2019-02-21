The American Scapegoat in the Iran Nuclear Deal

Journalist Jason Rezaian moved to Iran in 2009 to work as a freelance contributor for various publications in the United States. He’d been a reporter in America for several years and shared a strong bond…

Journalist Jason Rezaian moved to Iran in 2009 to work as a freelance contributor for various publications in the United States. He’d been a reporter in America for several years and shared a strong bond with Iran, his father’s birthplace, which he first visited when he was 25 years old. In 2012, The Washington Post offered him a position as a correspondent in Tehran. He married an Iranian journalist, and slowly started building a life in the country that relatively few American reporters had stepped foot in.

On July 22, 2014, armed men waited for both Rezaian and his spouse at the elevator door in their home and arrested them. His wife was released a few months later, while he was tried on May 26, 2015, in the Islamic Revolutionary Court in Iran on charges of espionage, collaborating with hostile governments, providing propaganda against the Iranian establishment, and that he had collected information about Iran’s internal and foreign affairs.

Rezaian spent 544 days in high-security prisons in Iran, and was kept in solitary confinement and psychologically tortured at the same time that Iran was negotiating a nuclear disarmament with the West. He was released on Jan. 16, 2016, and recently published a book about his experience, entitled ” Prisoner.”

Rezaian recently spoke with U.S. News & World Report about his experience in Iran. The interview was edited for length and clarity.

Why do you think they chose to arrest you?

There’s a very few number of correspondents working in Iran that are foreign nationals. At the time, I was the only American national working as a correspondent on a full-time basis in Iran. And I had been (the only one) for several years. The people who took me were members of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard corps who really didn’t want to see the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers come to fruition. So I see my arrest in that context, as an attempt by internal forces in the country to make problems for the (President) Hassan Rouhani administration at the time when they were engaged in these negotiations with world powers including the United States.

Do you think they ever understood what your mission was in Iran?

I don’t think that was any of their concern. Their concern was to fabricate a story about me. It wasn’t personal. I fit the variables of what they needed to create an international incident.

How would you describe America’s relations with Iran at the time you were arrested?

There was more contact between the U.S. government and the Iranian government at the time than there had been at any point in the previous 35 years. And also there was a different level of insight into the Iranian society during those years, partly because of the work that I was doing (as well as) other foreign correspondents. There was a different kind of interest in Iran among American news media, in our audiences. It was a moment where there was a lot of cautious optimism about where things were headed.

While you were there, had you ever received threats of any kind?

Certainly. There were times when I was harassed by authorities, questioned by authorities that oversee the press. That was something that we’d grown accustomed to. It’s part of working in an authoritative society. But it never rose to the level of what we experienced on July 22, 2014.

Had anything changed because you started working for a major American newspaper?

It was just more high-profile, but the people who oversaw the press in Iran knew exactly who I was and had known me for many years. I wasn’t an unknown commodity. I was just working at one level and very quickly moved up to a very prominent level. I don’t think they saw me as a threat in the way that some countries deem journalists. I think that they saw in me an opportunity to do something very outstanding and audacious by arresting me, and that’s what they did.

From 2001, when you first visited Iran, to 2009 when you decided to move there, what changed in the country?

A lot of things changed. There was a progression of a society that was yearning for more openness, equality, gender equality and freedom. There was an authoritarian system that didn’t want to see that happen. I saw the struggle between people in the state playing out in front of my eyes for several years. And in my estimation the people were gaining traction, gaining privileges and rights that had been denied to them previously. I was very hopeful about their chances of a brighter, more secular, integrated future.

During your detention, what were some of the most absurd moments?

The whole thing was absurd. But (one of the most absurd was) the way that they would pick small and insignificant lines out of emails of mine that they were able to seize and extrapolate incredible stories of espionage and treachery from nothing. It took a very vivid imagination to come up with the stories that they did. There wasn’t one moment that was more absurd than the others, although my trial in the Revolutionary Court will always be one of the most absurd things that I have experienced.

What was the thing that kept you going? How did you manage to not lose hope?

By nature I am a very optimistic person and when you get into a situation like solitary confinement, if you are hopeless, the people who had you confined already won. I had to believe that someday I will get out of there. Also (I had a) deep concern for my wife, who was also being held in solitary confinement. I knew that if we were ever to get out of that situation, I would need to be supportive and present. So I did everything I could to keep my sanity. And it wasn’t easy. As anyone who has been confined in such a small place for such a long time will tell you … it’s designed to make you go insane and it generally works.

What do you remember from the day you were released?

It was one of the most intense days from this entire ordeal and because of that, one of the most intense days of my life. I went through extreme highs and lows. My captors were lying to me about so many different things throughout a year and a half, and it was really the day when things started to make sense. I was filled with an incredible amount of hope but also great despair about what my wife and I were losing and had lost in this process.

What did you feel you lost?

We lost the life that we had been building for ourselves. We lost our home. We lost our connection to the place where she was born and raised in and the place that I’d chosen to move to. It was stripped from us forever, and the loss of that is immeasurable.

Are you allowed to go back?

I imagine I could go back but I wouldn’t be allowed to leave.

How do you see a similar situation unfolding in this current political context?

Since I was released there have been several more American hostages taken and none of them have been released. The reason is that there is no mechanism for communicating with the Iranian regime. When we pulled out of the nuclear deal last summer, it effectively cut all contact with that government. Although I had a year and a half of my life stolen from me, my story is one that has a fairly happy ending, and I don’t see that ending coming about for people currently there.

How has your life changed?

There are emotional scars that may never heal. My sleep is still interrupted by nightmares from time to time. Certain amounts of paranoia and discomfort and anxiety in the past that would’ve been completely normal for me are now hard to deal with. I have sensitivity for external stimulants — light and sounds. My life is very different, and I am not sure I will be able to get back to exactly who I was before this happened.

What do you think is the role of the media correspondent now?

It’s a very important one. Our media coverage has become so driven by characters and personalities — whether they are from entertainment or politics or other fields, they take up so much of our bandwidth. And there is a massive world out there where things happen, good things or bad things, challenges, successes, opportunities and things that we can learn from, but unfortunately we don’t pay enough attention to that. I am thankful and happy that The Washington Post continues to invest in expanding our foreign coverage, but we are the exception.

We are not the norm and I hope that at some point news from other corners of the globe becomes important to us in the way that it used to be, because the world is more interconnected and involved with each other than it has ever been, and knowing about how others struggle, live and love in other parts of the world is integral to understanding the world that we live in.

