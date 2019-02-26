The 10 Worst Countries for Gender Equality, Ranked by Perception

No. 9: Iraq War, sectarian violence, culture and debates on Islamic law have affected the standing of women in Iraq. The country ranks relatively poorly in the 2019 Best Countries for Women, highly discriminates against…

No. 9: Iraq

War, sectarian violence, culture and debates on Islamic law have affected the standing of women in Iraq. The country ranks relatively poorly in the 2019 Best Countries for Women, highly discriminates against its women and fosters gender inequality through enduring laws and practices. Violence against women is common, according to U.N. Women, the U.N. agency dedicated to increasing gender equality. “The gender gap in Iraq is widening with incidents of gender-based violence and limited participation of women and girls in significant fields,” according to a report from U.N. Women.

No. 8: Jordan

Despite education levels that are equal to or greater than those of men, Jordanian women do not have equal economic opportunity or participation; at 20 percent, unemployment among women is more than double that of men, according to the World Bank. Queen Rania Al Abdullah is an active and outspoken advocate for women’s empowerment in Jordan and abroad, most recently winning the Mohammed Bin Rashid Medal of Honor for Women at the Global Women’s Forum in Dubai. Women are legally guaranteed 15 of parliament’s 225 seats in an electoral law updated in 2012.

No. 7: Egypt

Egypt’s well-educated women were active participants in Cairo’s Tahrir Square protests, where they were subject to alarming rates of rape and sexual assault. In response to complaints, the government established a department to investigate violent crimes against women in May 2013. A reformed constitution from 2014 explicitly guarantees gender equality, but the law is not consistently enforced. Egypt is also home to the largest number of women and girls who have undergone female genital mutilation, a practice that more than 90 percent of married Egyptian women between ages 15 and 49 have been subjected to, according to a survey conducted by the Ministry of Health and Population.

No. 6: Iran

Iran is one of six member nations that has not ratified the United Nation’s Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women, a decades-old treaty that aims to standardize the rights of women across the globe. Progressive gender equality laws reverted after the 1979 Islamic Revolution, and gender segregation exists in the workplace, sporting events and more. Iran ranks 141 out of 145 countries in the World Economic Forum’s 2015 Global Gender Gap Index.

No. 5: India

India stands to gain the most from increased gender equality, according to a 2015 report from the McKinsey Global Institute. Female participation in the labor force hovers around 30 percent, but a substantial increase could add $700 billion to the national economy and increase gross domestic product by 1.3 percent by 2025, the report says. Male children often receive preferential treatment and it is not uncommon for pregnancies to be aborted once it is determined the sex is female, creating a young population that is disproportionately male.

No. 4: Malaysia

The 30% Club, a British organization that aims to have 30 percent female representation on leadership boards, launched a chapter in Malaysia in May 2015. The country was one of the poorest performing upper-middle-income nations when it comes to gender equality, especially in terms of female political empowerment, according to the World Economic Forum. As others improve, Malaysia’s measures remain relatively stagnant fails to beat the average in the Global Gender Gap Index rankings.

No. 3: Qatar

Qatar ranked 177th out of 122 countries evaluated in INSEAD’s Gender Progress Index 2017, a ranking that places the country behind all of its Gulf neighbors. The ranking by INSEAD, the international graduate business school, gave the country a low score for women’s participation in politics. According to the World Bank, the highest gender gap on in labor participation has been registered among middle-income citizens while the lowest among low-income Qataris.

No. 2: Saudi Arabia

Some of the strictest interpretations of Sharia law are practiced in Saudi Arabia, enforced by the nation’s religious police force. Women are considered minors under male guardians known as ‘mahrams,’ whom they are not permitted to leave home without, whether it be to go shopping or to a doctor’s appointment. A historic election in 2015 granted Saudi women the right to vote for the first time, but they are not permitted to drive and most public spaces are segregated.

No. 1: United Arab Emirates

Female workers in the United Arab Emirates compare poorly to women in other countries for economic participation and opportunity in the World Economic Forum’s 2017 Global Gender Gap Index, a ranking that has been trending downward in the 21st century. Rights groups have criticized the country for its weak protections against domestic violence, and not including gender as a basis for the definition of discrimination. In January 2019, the country was ridiculed for having awarded just men in a competition meant to foster gender equality.

Want to Know More?

Explore Best Countries data, rankings — including the Best Countries for Women and Most Corrupt Countries — and news on U.S. News.

More from U.S. News

Economic Inequality and Happiness

You Might Be Less Happy if You Belong to This Religion

10 Countries With the Most Well-Developed Public Health Care Systems

The 10 Worst Countries for Gender Equality, Ranked by Perception originally appeared on usnews.com