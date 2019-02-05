Tenable’s loss shrinks, revenue grows in 4Q

Tenable Holdings Inc.’s loss in the fourth quarter shrunk as revenue grew 39 percent thanks to an influx of six-figure customers. The Columbia-based cybersecurity firm reported a fourth-quarter loss of $19.6 million, or 21 cents…

Tenable Holdings Inc.’s loss in the fourth quarter shrunk as revenue grew 39 percent thanks to an influx of six-figure customers.

The Columbia-based cybersecurity firm reported a fourth-quarter loss of $19.6 million, or 21 cents per share, a 65 percent improvement from a loss of $11.7 million, or 52 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

On an adjusted basis, Tenable’s loss was $10.9 million, or 12 cents per share, in the fourth quarter, compared to a loss of $9.3 million, or 12 cents per share, in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Analysts polled by the Thomson Financial Network projected a loss on an adjusted basis of 15 cents per share.

Tenable (NASDAQ: TENB), which has yet to turn a quarterly profit, went public last year with a $288.3 million initial public offering.

Shares of the region’s biggest-name cyber company were down 3.5 percent in after-market trading to $28.20.

Revenue increased 39 percent to $75.2 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $54.1 million in the year-ago…