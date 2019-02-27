Team of local architects competing to design Jamaica’s new House of Parliament

A multi-discipline design team with numerous D.C.-area members is one of five finalists competing to design Jamaica’s next Houses of Parliament building. “National Veranda HOP5” is the only majority U.S.-based entrant among an original group…

“National Veranda HOP5” is the only majority U.S.-based entrant among an original group of 24 that submitted proposals for Jamaica’s Houses of Parliament Design Competition, which launched last May.

Now the competition is concluding the “People’s Choice” stage where people around the world can vote to determine who will be responsible for design the building to be located in Kingston’s Heroes Park. Voting ends Thursday.

The local design team includes 16 architects, engineers and real estate development experts from firms including Hyattsville-based The Edgecombe Group, Rockville-based CTA Consulting Engineers and DCI Architects and District-based SK&A Group, Moya Design Partners, Hamilton Associates LLC, AMAR Group and Alter Urban Architecture.

“This project is especially meaningful to me because I was born close to National…