Supreme Court staying out of actor’s ‘Empire’ lawsuit

By The Associated Press February 19, 2019 10:15 am 02/19/2019 10:15am
In this Jan. 24, 2019 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen at sunset in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019. The Supreme Court is staying out of a lawsuit involving the television show “Empire.” The high court said Tuesday it won’t take a case involving the show. Actor Clayton Prince Tanksley sued in 2016 claiming that “Empire” was substantially similar to a television show he had pitched at a competition in 2008. A trial court dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that the shows weren’t substantially similar. An appeals court agreed. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is staying out of a lawsuit involving the television show “Empire.”

The high court said Tuesday it won’t take a case involving the Fox show, which follows a black family navigating the ups and downs of the record industry. That means a decision in favor of “Empire” co-creators Danny Strong and Lee Daniels stands.

Actor Clayton Prince Tanksley sued in 2016, claiming that “Empire” was substantially similar to a television show he had pitched at a competition in 2008. The lawsuit said Daniels was a judge at the competition and expressed an interest in the show Tanksley called “Cream,” which involved a black record executive. A trial court dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that the shows weren’t substantially similar. An appeals court agreed.

“Empire” debuted in 2015.

