SunTrust and BB&T CEOs on merger: Client-facing associate jobs ‘are assured’

The $66 billion bank merger between BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. — the largest in more than a decade — will have wide-reaching effects, including for jobs. Although the banks called it a merger of equals,…

The $66 billion bank merger between BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. — the largest in more than a decade — will have wide-reaching effects, including for jobs.

Although the banks called it a merger of equals, BB&T (NYSE: BB&T) will buy SunTrust (NYSE: STI) for $28.24 billion in an all-stock deal, creating the nation’s sixth-largest bank. The combined headquarters will be located in Charlotte, North Carolina.

SunTrust CEO Bill Rogers and BB&T CEO Kelly King told CNBC on Thursday that they’ve already thought through conceptually how the companies will come together, and have announced the new bank’s combined executive team.

“We are now building the second level of senior leadership under them,” King said. “We will begin next week with the integration team process. We will be working together to pick the best systems, the best processes, the best people in all of the various areas. Its’ a very difficult process, but conceptually, fairly easy to understand what to do. The key…