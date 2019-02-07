SunTrust and BB&T Bank are merging: Here are all their D.C.-area branches in one map

The $66 billion bank merger between BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. — the industry’s largest in more than a decade — will create a new top-three bank in the D.C. area and lead to a…

The $66 billion bank merger between BB&T Corp. and SunTrust Banks Inc. — the industry’s largest in more than a decade — will create a new top-three bank in the D.C. area and lead to a substantial amount of overlap among its branches.

BB&T (NYSE: BB&T) will buy SunTrust (NYSE: STI) for $28.24 billion in an all-stock deal, and BB&T CEO Kelly King assured people Thursday that jobs for “client-facing, performing associates” at both banks are “assured.” But it’s unclear what will happen to what would be a massive, oversized branch network.

There is no doubt the marriage creates a more formidable presence in Greater Washington, at least according to the raw numbers. The two banks together would have more than $33 billion in deposits, putting it only behind Bank of America Corp. (NYSE: BAC) for local deposits and ahead of the Tysons-headquartered Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE: COF), which counts $32.4 billion in local deposits, according to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. data as…