‘Stupidest damn thing’ to blow HQ2 deal in New York, JBG Smith board chairman says

Steven Roth is chairman and CEO of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO), a New York City-based developer and landlord. He is also chairman of the Chevy Chase-based JBG Smith Properties’ board of directors.

Needless to say, he’s got a lot riding on Amazon.com Inc.’s second headquarters, to be split, as of now, between Long Island City in Queens and Crystal City, where JBG Smith is the dominant landlord.

On Tuesday during Vornado’s fourth quarter 2018 earnings call, Roth was asked about the strong, vocal opposition to New York’s proposed $3 billion HQ2 incentive package, and the report that Amazon may be rethinking Long Island City for HQ2.

He noted first that other tech companies, like Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Facebook (NASDAQ: FB), “have no trouble expanding, growing, relocating, locating in New York through the conventional way of dealing, with basically as-of-right property.” Amazon chose differently, Roth said, and, in his opinion, the “deal that the governor of New York…