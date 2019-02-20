Stronach Group, Baltimore mayor spar over futures of Pimlico, Laurel Park

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh lashed out at the owners of Pimlico Race Course in an attempt to push the Maryland General Assembly to back her bid to rebuild Pimlico and keep the Preakness in Baltimore.…

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh lashed out at the owners of Pimlico Race Course in an attempt to push the Maryland General Assembly to back her bid to rebuild Pimlico and keep the Preakness in Baltimore.

She said the Stronach Group’s proposal to use state money to turn their other track, Laurel Park, into a “super track” that would host the Preakness “highly risky” and called into question the Canadian company’s finances. The mayor didn’t hold back in the Feb. 15 letter to Gov. Larry Hogan and the leadership of the General Assembly.

Tim Ritvo, chief operating officer of Stronach Group, said Tuesday he was “extremely disappointed” by Pugh’s letter and called on her to consider other options for redeveloping the site besides building a new racetrack. Stronach Group has “repeatedly” offered to work with the city to look at “all alternatives for Old Hilltop, he said, yet Pugh has been unwilling to consider any option that does not include keeping the Preakness in Baltimore.

“We beg that she…