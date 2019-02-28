Steele Foundation builds on its 50-year reputation

Despite recessions, changes in technology and building booms and busts, Steele Foundation LLC has thrived for the last 51 years, completing more than 1,600 projects, according to President Andy Steele. The company, founded in 1968…

The company, founded in 1968 by his father, Ronald Steele, and an early business partner, initially worked on mostly commercial projects. But in the last 15 years, some of the company’s work has shifted to residential and multifamily, Andy says. Since 2000, the number of Greater Washington residents has been rising, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, leading to an increased demand for housing construction.

Steele Foundation plays a specific role in these construction projects, whether commercial or residential — it provides the engineering and construction expertise to shore up and support 15- to 50-feet deep excavations. Both father and son are registered professional engineers in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, and both graduated from Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana,…