Sports betting is coming to the District

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 19, 2019 3:03 pm 02/19/2019 03:03pm
The D.C. Council gave final approval to legislation to fast-track sports betting in the District, something that will likely open sports gambling by the start of the NFL season.

The Sports Wagering Procurement Practices Reform Exemption Act of 2019, an emergency measure which passed by a 8-4 margin, gives the D.C. Lottery’s current vendor, Intralot, the sole-source contract to operate the District’s sports betting platform. The legislation faced pushback from some who felt there should have been an open procurement process where the D.C. Lottery took bids from several potential vendors.

Proponents argued the District needed to beat Maryland and Virginia to the punch and be first to market with sports betting. The D.C. Lottery retained gaming and casino consulting firm Spectrum Gaming Group to analyze the effects of a potential delay. Its found $60.9 million in revenue could be lost over three fiscal years if sports wagering was delayed for a minimum 27-month procurement process.

