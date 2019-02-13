SpaceX’s Air Force certification to get Pentagon review

Nearly four years after Elon Musk’s SpaceX got the go-ahead to compete for national security missions for the Air Force, the Department of Defense is going to evaluate how the Hawthorne, California-based aerospace company’s Falcon…

Nearly four years after Elon Musk’s SpaceX got the go-ahead to compete for national security missions for the Air Force, the Department of Defense is going to evaluate how the Hawthorne, California-based aerospace company’s Falcon family of rockets got certified for such launches.

In a memo to Air Force Secretary Heather Wilson on Monday, Michael Roark, deputy for intelligence and special program assessments, said the evaluation aims to determine whether the Air Force complied with its guidelines for certifying new launch vehicles when it OK’d SpaceX’s Falcon 9 and Falcon Heavy vehicles.

Bloomberg first reported the news.

The move comes years after SpaceX fought for and won the right to compete to launch satellites for the Pentagon.

The aerospace company gained Air Force certification in 2015. Before that, United Launch Alliance (ULA), a joint venture between Bethesda-based Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) and Boeing Co. (NYSE: BA), was the only commercial rocket company allowed…