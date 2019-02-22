202
Shutdown delays awards in two closely watched federal real estate deals

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline February 22, 2019 11:49 am 02/22/2019 11:49am
The Smithsonian Institution and Armed Forces Retirement Home are blaming the record-setting federal shutdown for delays to a pair of closely watched real estate deals, and neither knows for sure how much lost time it will cost them.

The Smithsonian missed a Feb. 2 deadline to pick the site of its new headquarters after reissuing a request for proposals last August. Linda St. Thomas, a spokeswoman for the federal entity, said the institution does not expect to be able to announce the new location until sometime in late May.

The institution, which counts 11 museums on the National Mall and the National Zoo among its operations, hopes to consolidate its administration from multiple sites in the region into a new location or locations of up to 460,000 square feet. It hopes to move into the new site by May 2021.

Meanwhile, the AFRH doesn’t expect to pick a team to redevelop part of its Northwest D.C. campus as scheduled next month. Retirement Home spokesman Chris Kelly said the AFRH “lost…

Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.

