Sheetz, Texas Roadhouse among tenants for Monument’s first ground-up retail project

Monument Realty is branching further out into the suburbs — and into ground-up retail development — with its new Riverside Square project in Ashburn.

The firm, whose retail arm is led by Roger Carlson, has lined up Texas Roadhouse and a Sheetz gas station and convenience store as the first two confirmed tenants in the 90,000-square-foot retail center. Construction is expected to start this month.

Monument is partnering with Capital Associates of Raleigh, North Carolina, and Richardson Properties of Greensboro, North Carolina, on the project. The team closed on $24 million in construction financing from Citizen Bank on Tuesday.

Sheetz, which will be 5,000 square feet, and Texas Roadhouse, at 7,400 square feet, will both be located on pad sites. Monument is also finalizing a deal with a 20,000-square-foot fitness tenant, though the company could not release the name of the tenant at this time.

Riverside Square is on Leesburg Pike between Loudoun County Parkway and Asbhurn…