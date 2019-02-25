Sequoia’s owners did an $11M renovation to boost sales. So far, it hasn’t paid off.

The massive Sequoia restaurant on the Georgetown waterfront has been slow to bounce back from its 2017 closure, its owners told investors in a recent earnings call. The 27,000-square-foot restaurant closed for the first six…

The 27,000-square-foot restaurant closed for the first six months in 2017 to pursue an $11 million renovation. But so far, the restaurant hasn’t seen the payoff it anticipated, according to Michael Weinstein, CEO of Sequoia owner Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ: ARKR).

“We’re not where we want to be yet, but there are advances and we think that — we’re hopeful that by spring, we’ll really be doing the kind of numbers that we expected to do coming out of renovation,” Weinstein said on the Feb. 12 call.

The issue is connected to two factors: slower pace of private event bookings and an extremely rainy spring and summer season in Washington, which prevented the restaurant from pulling in more revenue from its 550-seat outdoor patio.

“After an expensive refurbishment which added additional capacity for…