SAIC taps Engility exec as its new CIO

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has named a former Engility executive as its new chief information officer. Nathan Rogers, former CIO of Engility, took over the same post at Reston-based nSAIC on Feb. 2,…

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) has named a former Engility executive as its new chief information officer.

Nathan Rogers, former CIO of Engility, took over the same post at Reston-based nSAIC on Feb. 2, reporting to SAIC CEO Tony Moraco. Engility was acquired by SAIC earlier this year in a $2.5 billion all-stock deal.

“Nathan is a proven technology leader within our industry, bringing exceptional experience, talent, and passion for modernizing enterprise systems that advance business objectives,” Moraco said in a statement.

Rogers replaces Bob Fecteau, who will retire from SAIC in April.

As SAIC CIO, Rogers will manage IT strategic planning, operations, governance and cybersecurity, while leading the company’s IT modernization and innovation. Prior to his work with Engility and its legacy companies, Rogers served as director of contract accounting at Northrop Grumman Corp.’s (NYSE: NOC) Information Technology Sector.