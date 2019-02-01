Revolution’s Rise of the Rest plans a bus tour to Florida, Puerto Rico

D.C.-based investment giant Revolution announced Friday that its next Rise of the Rest bus tour will spend a week in Florida and Puerto Rico to highlight their emerging startup ecosystems. Starting April 29, the tour…

D.C.-based investment giant Revolution announced Friday that its next Rise of the Rest bus tour will spend a week in Florida and Puerto Rico to highlight their emerging startup ecosystems.

Starting April 29, the tour will stop in Orlando, the Space Coast, Tampa Bay and Miami before heading to Puerto Rico for the final day. In each city, the Revolution team will meet with entrepreneurs, local business and government leaders and startup ecosystem builders.

The $150 million seed fund was launched in December 2018 by AOL co-founder Steve Case and Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance.

The company said Florida warranted a tour visit because of its geographic and demographic diversity, its unique position for startups in the Latin American market, and successful startups already operating in the state including Magic Leap, Park Jockey, Chewy and JetSmarter.

“It feels like there’s momentum building to reposition it from a tourist-centric sunshine state to an entrepreneurial startup state,”…