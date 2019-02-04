Republicans press IG for more context on Trump Hotel report

A group of Republican lawmakers has cast suspicion on the findings of an inspector general’s report critical of the GSA’s handling of the Old Post Office Building lease to an affiliate of President Donald Trump’s…

A group of Republican lawmakers has cast suspicion on the findings of an inspector general’s report critical of the GSA’s handling of the Old Post Office Building lease to an affiliate of President Donald Trump’s hotel business once the president was elected.

The lawmakers, who hold leadership positions on House and Senate committees overseeing the General Services Administration, penned a letter Monday to GSA Inspector General Carol Ochoa asking her for all the information her office collected for its Jan. 16 report.

They appear to question the report’s merit given its failure to cite any evidence of improper interference in the GSA’s handling of the issue and the IG’s decision not to find whether the Trump affiliate leasing the historic building in downtown D.C. from the federal government violated the Constitution or the terms of its lease, only the process the GSA followed in deciding not to pursue the issue. They also questioned the IG’s decision not to take into account positions…