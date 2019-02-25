Reports: Kushner Cos. buys 6,000 apartments across 16 Md., Va. properties. In talks with lenders to finance it.

Kushner Cos. has acquired more than 6,000 multifamily units across Maryland and Virginia and is now in talks with lenders for a $1 billion-plus loan to fund it, according to multiple reports. The Wall Street…

Kushner Cos. has acquired more than 6,000 multifamily units across Maryland and Virginia and is now in talks with lenders for a $1 billion-plus loan to fund it, according to multiple reports.

The Wall Street Journal first reported the deal between Kushner Cos. — the real estate company led by the family of Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and top aide — and private equity firm Lone Star Funds Friday. It is the biggest deal for Kushner Cos. in a decade, the WSJ reported, and it follows less than a year after the company unloaded a Manhattan office tower to Brookfield Asset Management.

Bloomberg followed up the initial report with news that Kushner has been in talks with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, both federally backed lenders, about a loan to support the acquisition. That report also details the buy from Lone Star as 6,030 apartments across 16 properties in Maryland and Virginia.

Neither Lone Star nor Kushner have said anything publicly about the deal. It is unclear…