Bryce Harper leaving D.C. for biggest contract in history of team sports

Bryce Harper, a standout outfielder for the Washington Nationals since entering the league in 2012 and the National League MVP in 2015, is is heading to the Philadelphia Phillies, signing a free-agent deal that will give him the biggest contract in the history of team sports.

Jeff Passan, a reporter with ESPN, reports the deal will be for 13 years and $330 million, and will not include any opt-outs. Harper, 26, reportedly rejected a $300 million contract from the Nationals at the end of the 2018 season. The Nats reportedly upped their offer months later, but it wasn’t enough to keep Harper in the District.

The deal tops that of outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, who signed a 13-year, $325 million contract with Miami Marlins in 2014 and was later traded to the New York Yankees.

Harper, a six-time All-Star, has played in 927 games over seven seasons, batting .279 with 184 home runs and 521 RBIs. He’s struck out 834 times and stolen 75 bases.