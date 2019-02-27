Real estate giant Compass buys local tech company in eight-figure deal

New York real estate firm Compass is deepening its Greater Washington presence with plans to acquire District customer relationship management software firm Contactually Inc. The company did not disclose the terms of the deal, which…

The company did not disclose the terms of the deal, which closed Feb. 25, according to Compass. But one source with knowledge of the arrangement said the cash purchase was in the “mid-eight figures” and could reach up to $50 million if certain conditions are met. The deal value is based in part on how many, and which, of Contactually’s 32 employees sign on to work with Compass, the source added. Contactually will continue to work out of its current office near Dupont Circle.

The acquisition ends years of evolution for Contactually, which offered tools to residential real estate brokers and agents to manage their customers and boost sales. And while the company started off by selling to individual agents, it has grown to offer companywide services to large residential real estate firms. That expansion has paid off,…